image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Adanga Maru review: Jayam Ravi impresses as the righteous angry young man

Reviews

Adanga Maru review: Jayam Ravi impresses as the righteous angry young man

LmkLmk   December 21 2018, 11.29 am
back
AdangamaruAzhagam PerumalJayam RaviKarthik ThangavelMime GopiRamadossReviewSampathThani Oruvan
nextZero movie review: Shah Rukh Khan starrer has its moments of glory, but...
ALSO READ

Jayam Ravi opens up on how Adangamaru will be different from his other cop films

Adangamaru's director rewrote 40 scenes to tone down the violence

TFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood