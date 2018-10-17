Badhaai Ho movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana ready to welcome another hit

Imagine this. You’re in your early twenties, grappling with multiple millennial issues when your parents decide to drop a bomb on you. A bomb that’s about to change your life as you know it. One that involves another human being. BAM! You’re soon going to be a big brother to a little baby. It could either turn out to be a pleasant surprise or a shocking one. Well, Badhaai Ho depicts the second scenario in the most hilarious manner. Ayushmann Khurrana is back to his Delhi roots, and this time has a different kind of dilemma, as his apprehensive father breaks the good news to him and his younger brother.

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta are the definite leads of this plot, as they aptly bring their embarrassments to the table, making for a good laugh. Surekha Sikri as the dominant dadi is just like your typical grandma trying to dish out gyaan. The scene where Gajraj Rao breaks the news to his onscreen mother, holds a disconcerting silence in the house, reflective of the conservative mindset in the Indian society. We see the uncomfortable vibes emanate from their kids every time they see their parents. Ayushmann slapping his young brother to demand a separate room and not sleep with the parents is just how real the movie gets. Sanya Malhotra as Ayushmann’s girlfriend brings a welcome practical approach to the embarrassing situation. But, Nakul is unable to come to terms with the fact that his aging parents indulge in sex. Sheeba Chaddha as Sanya’s mother can’t have enough of her high-class values but is a bit unconvinced with the thought of it. While, on one hand, the plot has a lot of quirkiness in terms of the fun treatment meted out by the writers Shanatanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial, it also gives away a subtle caution of the need to use protection.

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta are one adorable pair we can’t take our eyes off. This show makes it look like they’re here to stay for longer haul. Ayushmann is a pro at picking quirky subjects and owning them and this time too he succeeds. Sanya has played out her part quite well and Surekha Sikri deserves a fair amount of woots, comic relief as she shouts “Time kahan se mil gaya tumko?"

While the basic narrative focusses on the premise of a chhota mehmaan arriving at the Kaushik parivaar, we also have a parallel track of increasing differences between Ayushmann and Sanya post interval. A theme doesn’t allow the makers to drag the story unnecessarily. So in the end, we walk out with a smile on our face, wishing them Badhaaiyaan.