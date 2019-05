De De Pyaar De Mid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are refreshing

Ranjini Maitra May 16 2019, 8.06 pm May 16 2019, 8.06 pm

When a 50-year-old divorced man accidentally falls in love with a woman almost half his age, what follows is a lot of chaos and some fun. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, in De De Pyaar De, bring a refreshing essence to unusual but fluent chemistry. Ajay is a rich businessman who keeps pondering over how he has not been the ideal husband and father, and Rakul looks forward to a fulfilling married life. Their wantings are vastly different.

So far, performances are pleasing, emotions are apt and humour is brief. We are yet to see how the rest unfolds.