Fanney Khan review: A lacklustre affair with some good performances to save the day

Fanney Khan is a regular Bollywood film with a slight twist to the tune. A father from a lower middle class family with unfulfilled sky-high dreams, Prashant Sharma is an occasional singer with an alter-ego of Fanney Khan who idolises Mohammed Rafi and Shammi Kapoor. He aspires to see his daughter touch the pinnacle of success just like legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and he tries desperately to make it happen. But it all comes across as unconvincing to the layman. Picture this! A man yearns to see his daughter become the next singing sensation of the nation. So, with a little help from his friend Adhir, he kidnaps the country’s most popular pop singer Baby Singh, played by Aishwarya Rai. That’s not all. He even proceeds to place a ransom on the singer. The ransom being a golden opportunity for his daughter Lata to croon the original single recorded by him.

Anil Kapoor as Prashant Sharma may come across as the typical man with huge dreams but his quest to achieve those dreams for his daughter through nonsensical channels is all too dubious. The daughter who idolises the dreamy and gorgeous pop singer Baby Singh is unhappy with her obesity and is often ridiculed in singing contests and reality shows. Well, we’ve all grown up on reality shows and understand the basic tonality of them, but it gets a bit too much to absorb the audacity with which the judges insult an overweight Lata. Too dramatised for our liking. While Prashant Sharma pursues his dreams and those of his daughter, a half-baked love story is blossoming between Baby Singh and an overtly shy Adhir, who also just happens to be one of the key kidnappers. It’s difficult to digest the fact that a self-made independent woman like her would instantly fall for a coy, innocent guy but then it’s a film, and we’re certainly allowed to overlook these unimportant bits.

While we all are left wondering as to how Lata’s dreams are realised through a shortcut successfully hatched by her over-enthusiastic father, the movie fails to evoke any sort of intensity or depth and only ends up focussing on body shaming, issues faced by a teenager, the TRP race of reality shows and the desires of a superstar to be set free from societal expectations. It tries to delve into too many topics and ends up with a weak script which dragged 15 minutes too long. Anil Kapoor as the highly ambitious yet gullible father delivers an emotional performance whereas Rajkummar Rao as his friend and confidante brings great comic relief. Aishwarya exudes her charm but this one is similar to her earlier outings and fails to bring anything new to the table. Divya Dutta as Anil Kapoor’s practical yet supportive wife is impressive while Girish Kulkarni as Aishwarya’s conniving manager Kukkad is just over-the-top.

As they say, save the best for the last, so here it is. Debutant star Pihu Sand as Lata is spot on with her dialogue delivery and earnestly depicts a mature performance but the graph of her character leaves more to be desired. Besides the song Tere Jaisa Tu Hai, no other song manages to strike a chord with the masses. Fanney Khan is based on the Oscar nominated Belgian movie Everybody’s Famous, but sadly, gets reduced to a lacklustre drama that tries really hard to prove a point.