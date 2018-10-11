Helicopter Eela movie review: This Kajol starrer may help you reinvent your parenting skills

Parenting is said to be among of the biggest tasks of a person's life, especially for moms. It used to be commonly accepted that a father goes to work while the mother takes care of the child. But not anymore. The times have changed and women are balancing both the home and a flourishing career with much flair. But that's not the case with Eela, played by Kajol, in the movie Helicopter Eela when she became a mother in the 90s.

Eela's husband leaves her for a horrible reason and she single-handedly manages to bring up the child. In Eela you see your mom, the one who runs behind you with the dabba, so you don't eat outside food. The one who knows when you have arrived at the door even before you ring the bell and the one who loves you unconditionally. The idea that a parent is always creeping up on you comes alive with Eela. But the movie also pushes one to come to terms with the fact that children need to give parents space to understand their worth and that their lives don’t revolve around parenting. That's essentially what this film intends to share.

Pradeep Sarkar's directorial just about makes the cut with this 129 minutes light-hearted and emotional ride. It has its flaws, especially in the stretched second half. There are even a few timing errors when the film is in flashback and returns to the present day. But even with its flaws, Eela makes us smile, thanks to Kajol.

While Kajol's peers are mostly portraying roles that are de-glam or challenging, the actress has surely taken a different route. With Eela, Kajol is dancing, singing and showing off her true persona. Not many actresses in their 40s would dare to play a girl in her 20s, but hats off to Kajol for doing that and nailing it. Needless to say, she’s also looking gorgeous in the film. Riddhi Sen as Vivan is just perfect as the teenage son, who ‘s constantly irritated with his mom's over-protective nature. Neha Dhupia shines in her role. You just wish to see her more and more on screen. A special mention to the cameos by Mahesh Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ila Arun and Baba Saigal. It feels great to see Baba rap on the big screen even though it is just for one scene.

On the whole, Helicopter Eela is a movie that all moms should watch because parenting is not the only thing in their lives and it cannot be emphasised enough.