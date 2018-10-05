image
Friday, October 5th 2018
English
LoveYatri review: This love yatra is strictly for garba lovers only

Reviews

LoveYatri review: This love yatra is strictly for garba lovers only

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 04 2018, 11.46 pm
back
aayush sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentLoveYatriLoveYatri reviewmovie reviewsReviewsWarina Hussain
nextThugs of Hindostan trailer: Promises stunning production and strong performance
ALSO READ

LoveYatri: Debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain enjoy star studded screening

Loveyatri: Varun Dhawan dumps his gym to groove to Chogada

Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain ready for dazzling debut