Mirzapur Review: Classic case of too many cooks spoiling the broth

The desi gangster genre will always be a fascinating one. Give us one solid bad guy and we will root for him with all our hearts - as we did for Ganesh Gaitonde in Netflix's Sacred Games. Unfortunately, Amazon's Mirzapur will leave you in want of this proverbial hero-turned-villain. The minuscule sub-plots in the first episode are crucial to set the plot for the episodes that follow, at least that's what the makers of this web-series thought.

Full of talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and even Kulbhushan Kharbanda, we don't know who to look at. The first episode itself unleashes all these actors in what can only be considered as an onslaught on the viewer. Brilliant actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Dugal remain on the second rung when everyone else is crowding the story. Individually, all of the lead actors are capable of holding the viewer captive with their performance. All of them put together start to feel like the inside of the general compartment of a Mumbai local during peak hours.

However, not all is lost. The script, for starters, is a winner when it comes to juxtaposing comic relief with tense situations. The lines are delivered wonderfully by each actor, but in the end, we still wonder who is it that we're supposed to side with.