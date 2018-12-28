Simmba Movie Review: Ranveer Singh roars loud and proud!

Rohit Shetty's brand is quite a bombastic experience. There is almost no space for unobtrusiveness and subtlety in Shetty's films and Simmba is no exception. This time, his scheme of a hardy hero is brought to life by Ranveer Singh, who is unarguably excellent at it. Shetty isn't tired of his action-comedy-romance formula either. Plenty of punches are packed, plenty of houses are smashed, plenty of music is played and gallons of machismo is sprinkled all over.

Say hi to the devilish Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), an orphan-turned-cop who practices very little bhala in life. To cut it short, he reaps all the benefits of being a corrupt cop. His ideological dissimilarity with Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) is evident. But this is a quintessential Hindi cop film; how can there not be a recital of a radical transformation? As a loved one is brutally raped, the sold soul is shaken back to reality. Bhalerao channelises his badass vitality for a greater cause: an act of revenge for the right reasons!

Remember Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg, whose slapstick acts, in fact, made all his illegitimate deeds a thing to watch and enjoy? We smelt a similar school of characters here. With his punch lines, Ranveer is a bad boy who we can't help but like. An orphan who studied on the footpath is buried down deep somewhere within the robust police officer. Through the kicks he makes, the tables he breaks and the love he professes, Bollywood's newest husband wins us over.

Next in the line is a sturdy Sonu Sood who has an impressive deliverance to offer. One would know, he never disappoints in the moderately brief appearances that he makes. With her usual charisma and pleasing looks, Sara Ali Khan is a breath of fresh air on screen. She looks like a dream, dances even better but isn't there for a very long time. We wish Shetty had added a further density to her part. Ajay Devgn's entry took everyone by a storm, we aren't complaining.

Watch Simmba for its applause-worthy entertainment value and a sizzling Ranveer Singh show. And for a surprise cameo by . . . well, that's a surprise!