The Accidental Prime Minister movie review: Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna shine in this half baked film

The Accidental Prime Minister is, undoubtedly, the most awaited and the most controversial film of the year. Based on Sanjaya Baru's book of the same name, the trailer of the film promised that it will unveil some Congress' ugly truths. The party had ruled the nation from 2004-2014 with the help of an alliance. During these 10 years the Prime Minister of the country was Dr Manmohan Singh, the one who hardly spoke, but left everyone impressed with his work in the first term from 2004-2009.

The Accidental Prime Minister mainly showcases two things - the friendship between Manmohan Singh (Anupam Kher) and his media advisor Sanjaya Baru (Akshaye Khanna) and the fight between the PM and the party. While we get to see a lot of camaraderie between the PM and his advisor, we are left wanting to see more of the tiff between the PM and the party. Director Vijay Gutte has done a decent job at some places, but there are a few scenes where the narrative goes haywire. Bits of the film are slow and might bore you but second half manages to keep one engaged.

One thing that will irritate you throughout the film is the background score, it is too loud at some places and you might even miss out a few dialogues because of that. The makers have also opted to mute a few dialogues and that also really irritates as the scenes that the muted dialogues are quite important. Thanks to this, the scenes lose their grip. By the way, the movie surely has a lot of things that would irk the opposition, but it doesn't sabotage the image of Dr Manmohan Singh. However, with a movie like this, we are left with a question of what to believe in what it is shown.

The best element of the movie is the casting, it's just perfect. Anupam Kher has done a great job as Dr Manmohan Singh. He has aced the former Prime Minister's style of talking and walking. Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi is amazing and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi leaves a mark. There are other characters in the film like Priyanka Gandhi (Aahana Kumra), Atal Bihari Vajpayee, APJ Abdul Kalam and LK Advani. Once again, the casting for these characters is simply fantastic. Though every actor has done a good job, one actor who deserves applause is Akshay Khanna. He is simply outstanding for making us want to see him more on the big screen.

Overall, The Accidental Prime Minister had the potential to be one of the best movies based on politics, but a bit more detailing would have made this one a better watch.

SPOILERS: Watch out for the cameos by PM Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani.