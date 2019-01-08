URI: The Surgical Strike Mid Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal strikes gold!

URI: The Surgical Strike has left us in awe and the film isn't over yet. The entire Audi is on the edge of their seats because of the subject of the film - the Uri attacks. Let's back up a bit: 18th September 2016 saw "the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir in two decades" by four heavily armed militants near the town of Uri in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. These attacks took place at a time of deep unrest in the Kashmir Valley and were carried out by the militant outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed. This attack claimed 23 lives: 19 soldiers and 4 attackers.

But, Indians aren't to be messed with. Eleven days after the Uri attacks, the Indian Army announced that it had conducted retaliatory "surgical strikes" on what it termed "launch-pads" used by militants in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Aditya Dhar's URI: The Surgical Strike is the telling of what exactly went down during this period. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Vihaan Singh Shergill, an efficient army officer and a part of various successful operations at the border. Vihaan is deeply affected by the Uri attacks as he loses a fellow army man and brother-in-law. The film brilliantly captures the emotions of a man who has nothing to lose. He rounds up a team of the bravest officers he can lay his hands on and gets on the revenge track. Revenge for the nation. Revenge for his friend. Revenge for his sister.

The gorgeously conducted conflict sequences are where Vicky shines brightly. Let's wait and watch what the second half has in store for us!