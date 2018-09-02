image
Sunday, September 2nd 2018
English
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar comes down hard on paid reviewers

reviews

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar comes down hard on paid reviewers

LmkLmk   September 02 2018, 4.08 pm
back
EcharikkaiEntertainmentfilmsMaari 2Sandakozhi 2SarkartamiltollywoodVaruVaru Sarathkumar
nextDirector Selvaraghavan apologises profusely for NGK delay
ALSO READ

Aretha Franklin funeral: Ariana Grand gets a mammogram, bishop apologises

Samantha Akkineni upbeat about the success of Seemaraja

Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s love talk is makin’ us swoon