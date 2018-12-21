Zero movie review: Shah Rukh Khan starrer has its moments of glory, but...

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his romantic films and as Raj and Rahul he has been stealing our hearts for the past many years. We could never imagine him as a vertically challenged lover boy, but Aanand L Rai had different plans. The filmmaker, who has given us some fantastic entertaining films in Raanjhana, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, has surely tried something new with Zero. We won't call Zero his best work, but it isn’t all Zero either.

Bauua Singh (SRK), a vertically challenged 38-year-old, falls for Aafia (Anushka Sharma), a girl suffering for cerebral palsy. But things don't go as planned as Babita Singh (Katrina Kaif), an actress puts the twist in the tale. The movie moves forward with a done and dusted formula of Bollywood, to what extent can you go to win the heart of the person you love the most? The movie has its highlights and the first half is filled with many refreshing moments. The second half too starts on a great note, but then the last 45 mins could be shorter... no pun intended. Even the movie is not as real as Rai's previous films. There are a few unrealistic things that take place in the film making us wonder, can this really happen? For example, an actress hiring a fan as one of her staff members that too after meeting him just twice.

As we said, the first half is refreshing, the second half has its moments. Especially, the cameos by the leading ladies of Bollywood, late Sridevi, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. The sequence featuring these actress is surely the best scene of the year. Watching Sridevi on the big screen for the last time will make you a bit emotional too. Apart from these actresses, there's Salman Khan too, but believe us, the song doesn't do any wonders for the film.

There's one department where the film deserves applause and that is the VFX. They make Shah Rukh Khan’s character believable.

Coming to performances, Shah Rukh Khan really impresses us. In his last few movies, the actor had disappointed his fans but here he doesn't. We start loving Bauua for his antics and we feel pity for him when something bad happens. Anushka's character is the toughest one in the film and the actress has done a great job. Though SRK and Anushka are splendid in their respective roles, it is Katrina Kaif who surprises us with her act. Once again a small role, but she nails it as Babita Kumari and we wait to see more of her. Can we please have a bigger role for her?

On the whole, Zero has its moments and is surely a refreshing watch, but the stretched second half ruins it a bit.