image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero movie review: Shah Rukh Khan starrer has its moments of glory, but...

Reviews

Zero movie review: Shah Rukh Khan starrer has its moments of glory, but...

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 21 2018, 1.47 am
back
Aanand L RaiAbhay Deolanushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentKajolKarisma Kapoorkatrina kaifMovie ReviewR MadhavanRani MukerjiReviewReviewsShah Rukh KhanSrideviZeroZero Movie ReviewZero Review
nextKedarnath Review: Sara Ali Khan's debut strikes a pleasant chord
ALSO READ

Zero: Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic on working for the fourth time with Shah Rukh Khan

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans with a new poster

When movies caused a rift between Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn