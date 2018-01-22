RGV has an answer to the protesters of God, Sex and Truth and Anurag Kashyap is seconding him

At a time when artistic creativity is seeing a crisis in Bollywood, the industry’s directors are taking their stand. The prime example of this is right now is Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the preceding controversies surrounding his film Padmaavat. While Bollywood has stood strong behind the film, right-wing forces tried everything to bring it down including publicly issuing death threats. Now there might be a new entrant in the list of opposed films but its director has already sent out his message against any resistance.

Me beating the shit out of imaginary protestors of @MiaMalkova ‘s #Godsextruth https://t.co/mPi8m0jI38 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 21, 2018

Director Ram Gopal Verma uploaded a parody video of him striking protesters of his upcoming film which features American porn star Mia Malkova. RGV himself features in the video posted yesterday, 21st January making use of choreographed fighting, sending the ultimate message that he will beat all who raise their voice against his film titled God, Sex and Truth shot in Europe. It has been called “elevating and thought provoking experience” by Verma and will be released on Jan 26 on Mia Malkova’s official Vimeo Channel.

Support for Verma poured in favour of the parody video from his directors’ brotherhood. Anurag Kashyap who has often been seen naming Verma as his mentor, could not help but fall in love with his mentor’s audacious yet humorous take on incessant moral protests.

How can one not love this man unconditionally https://t.co/eW4MA5rrMX — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 22, 2018

While Verma may say the video is for protests against God, Sex and Truth, it can very well also be read as a protest against Padmaavat.