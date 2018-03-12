RGVs God, Sex and Truth removed from YouTube following copyright claim

Director Ram Gopal Varma is never the man to stay away from controversies for long, even if he stays away from films. His latest short film God, Sex and Truth starring porn star Mia Malkova has been pulled down from YouTube following copy rights claim by his Sarkar 3 writer Jaya Kumar. The usually vocal RGV however for now has not made any statements.

“On January 26, when GST was released on YouTube, I had written to them asking them to take it down. I also shared the copy of my official complaint regarding copyright violation. Almost a month later, I have finally received a response from them. What truly vindicates my position is that they have not only taken down the video, but have also acknowledged that it was because of my copyright claim,” Kumar said.

If you now attempt to find the video from the links previously shared by RGV on Twitter, they simply show ‘RGV’s God, Sex and Truth Tr...’ This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by P Jaya Kumar (sic).”

Earlier when the plagiarism issue was raised by Kumar, RGV has rebutted saying he has all proof and even posted a long note on Facebook to dismiss all allegations. His post read, “multiple ideas and scripts were bounced off him among many others and a criminal minded guy like him may anytime come and claim ownership on anything like how he’s claiming now.”

With regard to fraudulent claims on the script of #GodSexTruth https://t.co/FmLHIm33Hr will also send proof of the real reason behind him being given credit in my previous film — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 25, 2018

While the film may have been removed on YouTube it is still live on Vimeo and the film’s own website. However, this is not the first allegation against RGV with regards to the film as earlier, an activist had claimed that she had proof that RGV had shot pornographic content in Hyderabad with Mia for the film. Shooting of such content is currently illegal in India.