Soheib Ahsan June 13 2019, 4.06 pm June 13 2019, 4.06 pm

Ever since her debut in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008), Richa Chadda has climbed far atop the ladder of success and is well known inside as well as outside the country. She won a Filmfare Critics award for her performance in Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 (2012). She later also acted in an Indian-Mexican-American film Words with gods, an Indian-French film Masaan and an Indian-American web-television series Inside Edge.

In 2015, she got a standing ovation at the Cannes Film festival for her role in Masaan. During this year, she also made her first trip to Marrakech in Morocco representing India as a Jury member for the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival alongside Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

She has also built a reputation for speaking out against patriarchy, misogyny, the prevalence of the 'male gaze' in the field of entertainment and for encouraging the destruction of 'ways of thinking' which oppresses women. In 2016, she revealed in an interview that she had been suffering from Bulimia which is an eating disorder and recovered after getting professional help from a psychiatrist.

Now, the actress is in Morocco again in the city of Tangiers. In a post on her Instagram account, she is enjoying the clear skies on a rocky coast near a lighthouse. The post is a video capturing a panoramic view of the scenery with the caption talking about the coast and its historic value.

But this is not a leisure trip. She has been invited to speak at a CyFy Africa 2019 event on the topics of Women, Tech and Media and Consumption and Marketing in the 21st Century separately alongside film directors and scholars.

On the work front, Richa Chadda will be seen in the upcoming films, Shakeela, Ghoomketu, Abhi toh party shuru hui hai, Panga, Bholi Punjaban and Section 375: Marzi ya Jabardasti