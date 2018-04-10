Richa Chadha calls Beti Bachao a hypocrisy after death of father of raped UP teen

Bollywood often takes up social causes in their day to day lives and even supports government schemes. But what happens when celebrities themselves start criticising government schemes calling it all a hypocrisy. In a first, actress Richa Chadha has spoken against the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign of the government which aims to empower the girl child through education.

Dear govt,plz change #BetiBachao to #BetiHumHiSeBachao.Your MLAs are making a mockery of your slogan.A victims father is killed in jail?Don’t claim to be #Hindu.You don’t view women as Goddess forms,so end this hypocrisy NOW! #JusticeForAshifa #VarnikaKundu pic.twitter.com/rpA2dPH5eP — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 10, 2018

Chadha’s tweet stems from the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to withdraw a lawsuit against a 7-year-old allegedly raped by former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand in his ashram. The actress took a dig at the government’s tag line of Beti Bachao by asking it to be changed to Beti Hum Hi Se Bachao following recent occurrences in the country. Her tweet questions the recent demise a father of a 16-year-old rape victim in prison. The girl was allegedly raped in a group with the accused list including a BJP lawmaker, his brother and others in UP.

Chadha could very well be the first celebrity to speak against the campaign. For a major part of the scheme, it has been promoted by Bollywood celebrities alongside Prime Minister Modi ever since its launch in 2015. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and others have starred in the campaign advertisement but now seem far away from the cause. Parineeti was even named the brand ambassador for the campaign for the state of Haryana.

Chadha also questioned of the right leaning imagery of the government which follows Hinduism and its practice of worshipping goddesses. Calling it a hoax, she made a powerful statement.