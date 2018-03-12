Sridevi’s funeral: Boney Kapoor performs last rites as grieving nation bids goodbye

Family and friends have bid 80s star Sridevi goodbye. The last rites of the superstar were held on Wednesday after she was cremated following state honours. A large cortege consisting of fans followed the star to the cremation ground from the Celebration Sports Club where her body was kept for a while for friends and family to pay their last respects. The actress was dressed in a red and gold Kanjeevaram saree for her last journey. Placed in a glass casket, she travelled on an open hearse surrounded by husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi and Khushi and step-son Arjun Kapoor among others.

The last rites for her cremation was performed by her husband Boney Kapoor. The ritual was performed in the presence of her daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. They were part of the cortege and were seen atop the hearse along with step-brother Arjun Kapoor. The actress received a state funeral which is granted to current and former prime ministers, current and former Union ministers and current and former state ministers only but can be given to distinguished personalities on state discretion. Present on the cremation ground was Shah Rukh Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Anil Ambani, Saroj Khan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and others.

Bollywood was in full attendance to offer condolence. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Isha Deol, Hema Malini, Manish Paul, Farah Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Alka Yagnik, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and others came to pay their final respect.

The actress’s demise was confirmed by Sanjay Kapoor late Saturday following which the family had to undergo tumultuous procedures to secure her body from the Dubai government. The actress was in Dubai with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Sridevi is reported to have died due to accidentally drowning in a bathtub. Her cremation started at 5.30 PM in Vile Parle amidst tearful cries of family and friends.