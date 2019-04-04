In Com Staff April 03 2019, 9.00 pm April 03 2019, 9.00 pm

He celebrates his birthday on the 4th of April and will turn freaking 54 this year! He is an American actor and is also a very good singer. Furthermore, his role as the iconic superhero Iron Man won billions of hearts. Yes, we are talking about none other than Robert Downey Junior, the son of actor and filmmaker Robert Downey Senior! Savage! Surprisingly, the birthday man made his debut as an actor when he was just a five-year-old kid in his dad’s film called Pound in the year 1970. Damn! He then went on to act in great movies like Weird Science, Less Than Zero, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Tropic Thunder, etc. He is known for his on fleek acting in films like Chaplin and Sherlock Homes!

He is now known for his role as Iron Man in the Avengers movie franchise, and will be seen in movies like the Avengers: Endgame, Pinocchio, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle and he will be reprising the role of Holmes which will be the third installment from the franchise. Our birthday boy is on fire, and it seems as though this is only the beginning!

Astrological Predictions:-

The forthcoming period for Robert Downey Jr will be an uncomfortable period as per his birth chart. He may have to make some causal efforts to remain in the spotlight to get new projects. Of course, he would be busy with the release of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. He will have to take care of his health to avoid any sort of body pain due to the negative influence of the retrograde transit of Saturn after the 30th of April 2019.

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

However, this stud-muffin will handle such situations with ease. The transit of the benefic Jupiter would play an important role in terms of getting better offers and new projects. He would be blessed with a positive and comfortable period due to the influence of a major period of Jupiter. Moreover, the success of the release of his new movie “Avengers: Endgame” may prove to be lucky for him. He is sure to bag new roles and impress his audience as always. Given the planetary positions, he will be more confident and comfortable. He will strive towards giving his best in each role he takes up. Give this man a cookie! Is there anything he cannot do?

This hottie will continue to have a good time as far as his personal relationships are concerned. He will be able to win over his competitors. He will also enjoy a sound married life. This dude has been through enough, and we cannot be happier for him. We hope this one hell of a swagger enjoys his birthday and the forthcoming year as well!