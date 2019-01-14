Rocketry The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan shares glimpses of his transformation

At 48, R Madhavan posts salty selfies that get women weak on their knees. Or, he can also transform himself into an old scientist, and convincingly so. In his next film Rocketry The Nambi Effect, Madhavan plays ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. In the recently released teaser of the film, he is heard saying, "My name is Nambi Narayanan. I spent 35 years in rocketry and 50 days in prison. My nation paid the price of those 50 days and this story is about that. It is not about me." That does convey the intensity, doesn't it?

Director Anand Mahadevan, in an earlier interview, had revealed that Madhavan would sport three different looks in the film. Now, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared with us a video wherein he is 'getting into the look' of his character. He also reveals, getting into the character took him two years while to get the perfect look, he would have to spend as long as 14 hours on the chair! Listen to what he has to say.

For those uninitiated, Nambi Narayanan, a renowned scientist with immense contribution to Indian space research, was charged with espionage in 1994. In 1998, the Supreme Court of India declared him not guilty. Madhavan, who says this film is an 'obsession' for him, says it would be a crime to not know a personality like Narayanan.

"I am sure that 95 per cent of the country's population doesn't know about Nambi Narayanan, which I think is a crime and the 5 per cent of the population that knows about him doesn't know his entire story," he told TOI.