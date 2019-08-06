Soheib Ahsan August 06 2019, 1.17 pm August 06 2019, 1.17 pm

Rohit Shetty shares a bond of a lifetime with the world of stunts. The director is popularly known for his love of car-related stunts in a lot of his film. But that's not all! He has also been the host of the popular stunt reality game show titled Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, since 2014. Even though he was absent from the show in 2016 when it was being hosted by Arjun Kapoor, Rohit was back in 2017. The Chennai Express filmmaker is now gearing up to host the show's tenth season in Bulgaria.

Inspired by the American reality show titled Fear Factor, the Indian adaptation was first launched in 2006 with the same name. Despite receiving positive reviews from the public, the show was scrapped. It was later relaunched in July 2008 with Khatron Ke Khiladi added to its name.

Towards the end of the previous season, Rohit had Akshay Kumar appear in the final episode of the season. This was in light of his announcement of his upcoming film titled Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. Notably, this was not Akshay's first time on the sets of the show. The Khiladi actor was a host of the show's first two seasons as well as its fourth. He was unable to host the third season due to scheduling conflicts which led to Priyanka Chopra serving as the host in that season.

