Rohit Shetty’s Singham Ajay Devgn to have a special cameo in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba

Cop dramas in Bollywood have formed a separate genre for themselves unlike any seen in Hollywood. A tight balance between frivolity, musical, action and romance, Bollywood makes sure they have all these elements when it comes to its cop drama. The next such film being produced is Simmba by director Rohit Shetty who knows how to pack a punch with all these elements intact. While the star of the film is set to be Ranveer Singh, Singham Ajay Devgn is also in talks to appear in a cameo.

Bollywood Life quoted a source on the development, “Rohit wanted someone to play a special character, so he decided to approach Ajay, who will have an interesting part in Simmba’s climax. Every time Rohit plans a film, Ajay is the first one he bounces off his ideas to. In fact, he was the one who felt Ranveer would be ideal for this movie.” Shetty has so far directed 13 film in his career, 10 of which were made in association with Devgyn, using him for a short cameo thus explains his pick. Devgn is reported to have agreed to the role immediately.

Simmba is said to be based on a raunchy cop who mends his ways for the love of his life but his past life fast catches up. “Rohit’s film is a cop-drama adapted from the Telugu hit Temper. The idea was to get these two charactes (Singham and Simmba) together for a scene,” added the source.

The movie is expected to hit the floor in the next few months as it is set for a release date of December 28.