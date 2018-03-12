Rough road for Sara Ali Khans debut Kedarnath as director-producers conflict ensues

Production houses interfering with the creative process of a film is known to occur in Bollywood. Even the biggest directors in the industry face tough battles with producer in keeping them away from creative decisions till they meet half-way. However, one such half-way truce is yet to happen for team Kedarnath as its director Abhishek Kapoor is up in arms with its production house, KriArj Entertainment over delay of film delivery. Actors, debutant Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput also seem to have been sacrificed at the altar due to this conflict. It has now been reported that the film has been shelved altogether.

“KriArj Entertainment and T-Series decided to come onboard since they believed in the film and in Abhishek Kapoor's vision. However, as Kedarnath unfolded several issues pertaining the dates of the talent, prep time and delays in the film's delivery began cropping up. Abhishek replaced several of the crew members and technicians at the very last minute. Despite investing a huge sum of funding into the project, Kedarnath was going way over budget owing to Gattu's constant unreasonable demands. He not only delayed the shoot of the film by six months but also majorly interfered in the film's financial planning and overall business workings. Abhishek also demanded that a higher price be quoted for the music rights and this despite T-Series being music moguls and being the best in the music industry,” Deccan Chronicle reported quoting an industry source.

While Sushant Singh Rajput may have little to lose from this film, it is Sara Ali who will be the real sufferer from this failed project as this was to be her launch in Bollywood. For Sushant too this is the second film to be dropped after Chanda Mama Door Ke.

The director of hits like Kai Po Che and Rockstar has a marred reputation of holding back films but his current producers are sure to not proceed with the film unless things are cleared on all sides and the back-log delivered. "Deciding a film's release date should be the producers call since they are the one's investing huge sums into the project. However, Abhishek interfered in that as well and went on to announce a release date on Twitter without consulting KriArj Entertainment who were against releasing the film on the same date as Zero. There were also rumors of Abhishek Kapoor not allowing KriArj to sign Sara Ali Khan for another film they were in talks for and pressurized the studio to drop the film. It came to a point where the makers refused to put up with Kapoor's arm twisting. For now Kedarnath is on hold until everything is clear on papers,” mentioned the source.

The film is now reported to have been dropped altogether.