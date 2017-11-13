Rowan Atkinson of Mr Bean fame to embrace fatherhood at 62

Rowan Atkinson has embraced several roles in his career. With every role, he made us laugh, cry and sympathise. This time he is embracing a new role at the age of 62 for a second time. He will be essaying the role of a father. The actor is expecting his third child with his girlfriend Louise Ford which is their first child at the end of this year.

The announcement of a child comes two years after he split from his wife of 25 years. His ex-wife Sunetra Sastry filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. The couple was in the middle of building a luxury $18.94 million home in Oxfordshire together when the breakdown happened.

Atkinson met his current partner actress Louis Ford while filming for West End comedy Quatermaine’s Terms in 2012. He started dating her after splitting from his wife in 2014. Rumours of her pregnancy took wind when Louise was seen shopping in London with a sizeable baby bump.

A source told the Sunday People: “Rowan and Louise are over the moon and can’t wait for their new arrival. It’s a very happy time for them both.”

Atkinson has already fathered two children, Ben, 23, and daughter Lily, 21, from his marriage to Sunetra Sastry. While Ben works in the army, Lily is a burlesque singer performer. Lily has reportedly dropped her father’s surname, opting for her mother’s maiden name.

Atkinson built his worth of 70 million pounds through a series of successful performances on television and films. His most famous and recognized performance being of silent character from 1990’s Mr. Bean.