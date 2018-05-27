Royal Picture Revelation: Prince George and Princess Charlotte were BRIBED to smile!

Kids can be nightmarish, to be honest, an added quality that comes with being cute. Hence, we were totally unsure of how all the Page Boys and Bridesmaids, who were actually little boys and girls, ranging from ages 2 to 7, would sit still and be responsible and patient throughout the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But lo and behold! Things were managed and beautifully. It was hardly surprising then that the kids posed wonderfully for the pictures that were released by the palace.

Truly, these were the most cultured and amazing kids. But, we didn’t know the other side of the story, which we do now.

Fret not, our adorable beings are still cultured, but it was not their royal genes which made them smile in the picture or stand still, it was CANDY!

Yes, the Royal Photographer Alexi Lubomirski revealed the same. He revealed how he bribed them with “One Smartie here, one Smartie there,” and soon enough all the kids were smiling for the photographs. “They were being bribed with one Smartie here, one Smartie there, so as soon as the kids came onto the set, I immediately just shouted out 'Who likes Smarties?' and then everybody, hands up, smiles, even some adults put their hands up,” Lubomirski revealed during an interview with the Reuters.

Well, well, that is surely one impressive feat. Naturally, one can expect nothing from the Royal Photographer, the finest of all.