Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their cute bridal party

The royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is just around the corner. Amid concerns of who will walk Meghan down the aisle on D-day, the Kensington Palace has released the names of the bridesmaids and page boys for the couple. The bridal party will consists of ten children ranging from the age groups of two to seven.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Prince William and Catherine’s children Prince George aged 4 and Princess Charlotte aged 3 will hold the lead role in the party. The other bridesmaids include two of Prince Harry's goddaughters, Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2, and two goddaughters of Markle Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7. Ivy Mulroney, 4, will also accompany the bride, who is close friends with her mother, well-known Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney. Prince Harry's godson Jasper Dyer and Ivy Mulroney's brothers, twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7 are the page boys.

The news of Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry has left the royal fans awaiting their big day with much excitement. The wedding has however been repeatedly making headlines, with the observers wondering whether the bride’s father Thomas Markle would attend his daughter’s wedding. Reports earlier revealed Thomas was staging photoshoots to get pictures of himself preparing for the wedding. A latest report even claimed that he will have a heart surgery on Wednesday morning and therefore, cannot attend his daughter’s wedding on Saturday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have their royal wedding on May 19 at the St George’s Chapel.