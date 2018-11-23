RRR: Rajamouli arranges for more than 100 cameras to shoot a special action scene

After breaking all the records with his mega blockbuster Baahubali series, SS Rajamouli is finally back to business with the shoot of his RRR – the upcoming action thriller starring Ram Charan and NTR. The film went on floors few days ago in Hyderabad, in an exclusively erected set of an aluminum factory. Rajamouli will be canning a majority of the action scenes in the first schedule which is expected to go on for another two weeks.

Interestingly, the director has arranged more than 100 cameras to film one of the stunt sequences. This technique was previously used by Kamal Haasan to shoot some of his scenes in the Vishwaroopam duology. Not only this, sources close to the unit have stated that RRR will be one of the best films to hit the marquee in terms of its technical quality. The team is also contemplating the idea of going ahead with 4D surround sound which has been introduced with Shankar’s 2.0 which is due for release next week.

The makers will soon be coming out with an official announcement on the female leads of the film. For quite some time, there have been many names such as Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha floating around, and the team would like to put an end to the rumors at once.