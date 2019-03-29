RRR: Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan take off to Vadodara, will be joined by Alia Bhatt in Delhi!

Siddarthsrinivas March 29 2019, 12.48 pm March 29 2019, 12.48 pm

Every update on SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been gaining big traction from film buffs all over India, thanks to the scale that it has attained with the recent additions to the cast. After Rajamouli announced that Alia Bhatt would be his heroine, with Ajay Devgn playing a special cameo, the excitement towards the film has truly shot up. Owing to what he said at the recent press meet, Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan have together flown to Vadadora by taking a flight at the early hours of Friday morning.

NTR posted a photo of all the three tickets on his social media pages, saying that he is off to a flying start for a big schedule ahead. Instead of shooting inside grand sets, the team have opted to film important sequences at many real life locations, for which many recces and scouting has been carried out. According to a source from the unit, we hear “Close to a week of shoot will take place at Gujarat, after which the team will fly to Delhi where they will be joined by Alia Bhatt. Over the course of 40 days, Rajamouli and his team will be filming many scenes across different parts of North India including Pune and Ahmedabad as well.”

RRR is getting ready in style for a grand release on the 30of July 2020. DVV Danayya has been rolling out the film at a budget of over 300 crores, and plans to release it worldwide in ten Indian languages.