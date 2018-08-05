home/ entertainment
TV actress Rupali Ganguly attacked as Biker breaks car window

First published: August 05, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Updated: August 05, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

In a shocking turn of events, TV actress Rupali Ganguly suffered injuries on her left arm after the biker and pillion rider smashed her car’s window. Rupali was along with her five-year-old son and 20-year-old caretaker in the car when she accidentally scratched their bike. But this didn't go down too well with both of them, who decided to take revenge by abusing Rupali and then smashing her car's window. The incident happened on Saturday morning around 8.30pm when she was on the way to drop her son to school. The actress filed an FIR and the two men were immediately arrested. They have been released on bail.

Rupali narrated the incident in a series of tweets that she sent out on Saturday:

 

Mokal and Dhatkar, who work in courier companies, were produced before Andheri court on Saturday and sent to police custody. “The new commissioner S Jaiswal has given instructions to all to keep a check on street crime,” Versova Police senior inspector Badguzar was quoted by Times Of India. The two have been released on bail.

 

