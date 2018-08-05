TV actress Rupali Ganguly attacked as Biker breaks car window

In a shocking turn of events, TV actress Rupali Ganguly suffered injuries on her left arm after the biker and pillion rider smashed her car’s window. Rupali was along with her five-year-old son and 20-year-old caretaker in the car when she accidentally scratched their bike. But this didn't go down too well with both of them, who decided to take revenge by abusing Rupali and then smashing her car's window. The incident happened on Saturday morning around 8.30pm when she was on the way to drop her son to school. The actress filed an FIR and the two men were immediately arrested. They have been released on bail.

Rupali narrated the incident in a series of tweets that she sent out on Saturday:

For the first time in my life I experienced #RoadRage!2 #Hooligans on a bike smashed my car window and kept hurling abuses at me in front of my 5yr old son!I dint note down the number or even take their pics-my only agenda was to get my petrified child n his caretaker to safety! pic.twitter.com/YJVZYhIDzy — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

Went with my crying child straight to #versovapolice and filed and FIR.. seeing the state of my car and me bleeding they all rushed to help...but all they had was this screenshot from #goodshepardchurch.. we went back to the spot and looked for the #spiritofmumbai @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/G3A94OaDLM — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

#spiritofmumbai does not exist!!!! The people just stood there watching a two women and child being attacked in a car being by two #scums!I was on my way to drop my son to school at 8.20am! They all just stood and saw the #tamasha! Not one person came to help or intervene!! pic.twitter.com/HumDVdFUWt — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

Only one woman on a bike and two women in a rickshaw came later and offered to help us!!! #women!!! Where were the #men ???? @MumbaiPolice #thankyou for doing all that you guys do for this city which has the most #indifferent breed of people !!! pic.twitter.com/KEnVn6CRGH — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

But By 9.30pm the #versovapolice had nabbed the culprits👏🏻👏🏻! I don’t know how they did it but incredibly they had the #loosers in front of me to identify!!! #Kudos and #millionthanks @MumbaiPolice! This is the second time #versovapolice has been to my #rescue! — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

true #spiritofmumbai I found in @mumbaipolice !Thank you so much was restoring my child’s faith that police will punish the bad guys🙏🏻 #Versovapolice #Badguzar sir,#Om sir detection head,#mohite sir detection, #rakshe sir duty officer and #Jhende sir for always being there🙏🏻 — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

These were the guys! The one on the left broke the glass with a punch ! Wish he would put his strength to better use than scaring women and children #RoadRage @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Kn6GeETjJh — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

Mokal and Dhatkar, who work in courier companies, were produced before Andheri court on Saturday and sent to police custody. “The new commissioner S Jaiswal has given instructions to all to keep a check on street crime,” Versova Police senior inspector Badguzar was quoted by Times Of India. The two have been released on bail.