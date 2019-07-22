Abhishek Singh July 22 2019, 9.07 pm July 22 2019, 9.07 pm

The year 2018 and 2019 saw many fresh faces like Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others, making their dream debut in Bollywood with their respective films. The coming year will see yet another fresh face in the form of Ahan Shetty, who is all set to make his debut with RX100. However, it looks like we will have to wait a bit to see Shetty junior on the silver screen, as his film’s shooting has got delayed.

In the month of March, it was officially announced that newbie Ahan will be sharing screen space with Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria in the film. Accordingly, the shooting of the film was all set to begin by the end of August but, now, it appears that it has been delayed. In.com has exclusively learnt that because of the technical delay, the shoot of the film has been shifted and new dates will be announced soon. “There is a technical delay in the shoot of the film. The two actors have been working very hard on the script. The new shoot dates will be announced soon,” said the source close to the film's development team.

The two young actors have been working hard on the film and the two are often spotted doing reading sessions with the film’s director. Since the film is packed with heavy action sequences, Ahan has been training heavily for it. According to sources, the first leg of the shoot included 55 days of shooting in Mussoorie. But the delay has made the team rework on the planning and soon fresh dates will be announced.

"The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It's a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We're set to go now," director Milan Luthria had said in an interview, raving praises over Tara and Ahan.

