Abhishek Singh July 18 2019, 10.54 pm July 18 2019, 10.54 pm

The year 2019 has been a lull year for Bollywood, as not many big films have released at the box office, barring a few. But looks like the wait will be over as one of the most anticipated releases of the year - Saaho - will soon be hitting the big screens in a few days. After Baahubali 1 and 2, Prabhas became an overnight sensation and his fan following grew by heaps and bounds. The film’s teaser and trailer were well received by the audiences, as both Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have received thumbs up from them. But did you know that Shraddha Kapoor was not the first choice to be the leading lady of the film?

If sources are to be believed, while Baahubali: The Beginning which released in 2015 and Baahubali: The Conclusion released in 2017, Saaho was scripted before Baahubali released. The makers wanted to cast a popular Bollywood name opposite Prabhas and, accordingly, they had approached Deepika Padukone. But the Padmaavat star politely refused to do the film citing date issues. Our source reveals that though Prabhas was a star in Telugu cinema, only a few knew him outside the South. On the other hand, Deepika was one of the leading ladies of Bollywood and had worked with some of the biggest in the business. The makers then approached Shraddha Kapoor, who readily agreed to star in the film and rest, as they say, is history.

“Deepika is fluent in Kannada which is similar to Telugu. She was a huge and talented name and it would have made life easier when it comes to shooting. Shraddha has also done a great job but the first choice was Deepika.” revealed the source. After Deepika declined to star in Saaho, Baahubali released and Prabhas’ fan following grew massively. From being a Telugu star to globally renowned actor, Prabhas became very big. His films Baahubali: The Beginning went on to make Rs 1,19,22,50,000 whereas Baahubali: The Conclusion made Rs 5,10,36,00,000 globally. The film was also a hit in China as it was one of the hit films post releases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 24, 2019 at 5:30am PDT