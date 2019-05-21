Saaho new poster: Intense Prabhas looks like he is ready to kill!

Niyati Chawla May 21 2019, 4.57 pm May 21 2019, 4.57 pm

It has been almost 2 years since we last saw, Prabhas in Baahubali 2. Now the actor has returned with his Independence day release, Saaho. Prabhas is one of those actors who works in one film at a time and does that well. He dedicated 4 years to the blockbuster Baahubali, and since 2017, he has been working on the Sujeeth’s directorial, Saaho. The actor who made his Instagram debut just a month ago shared the latest official poster of the film. The poster sure looks thrilling and evidently puts the movie in the action genre with Prabhas looking mysterious and crisp.

Saaho which is set to release on 15th August also stars Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It has been publicised as the most expensive Indian film ever made, with an alleged budget of INR 300 Crore. Moreover, it has been stated that the action sequences have been choreographed by Kenny Bates, the man behind major Hollywood movies such as Mission Impossible, Transformers, Rush Hour and Armageddon.

Check out the poster below:

The movie, Saaho which will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil marks the Bollywood debut of Prabhas and on the other side, the Tollywood debut of Shraddha. Moreover, it has been reported that Prabhas will dub for his own lines in the Hindi version. The movie also includes an extended action sequence shot extensively near Burj Khalifa, Dubai. The dedicated actor that he is, Prabhas has been rigorously training for his role.

Saaho, which has Niel Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist, also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Tinnu Anand and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles. Well, the movie sure is creating hype, we just have to wait to see if it lives up to it as it will clash with John Abraham's Batla House, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, and Rajkummar Rao's Made in China at the Box Office.

Directed by Surjeeth, Saaho has major producers like UV Creations, T-Series and Dharma Productions. Looking at the latest releases by Dharma, it looks like they don’t have much problem where the funds are concerned.