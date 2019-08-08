Soheib Ahsan August 08 2019, 5.46 pm August 08 2019, 5.46 pm

Prabhas’ reputation as a film star has been spreading like fire after he appeared in the Baahubali films. The actor managed to impress audiences around the country with his performance. He will be making his next appearance in a power-packed action drama film titled Saaho, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Fans have been waiting desperately to get a glimpse of the film ever since they saw its teaser. The new poster offers information that might quench their thirst. It reveals that the film's trailer will be releasing on August 10.

Check out the new poster:

In the poster, Prabhas' face can be seen barely from a side profile while one part of his face remains shrouded in the darkness. Fans are most excited for the action scenes of the film, which the makers have been focussing on the most. According to a report by DNA, an eight-minute action scene in the film, shot in Abu Dhabi cost Rs. 70 crore alone. This is currently the costliest action scene in any Indian film ever. Protagonists Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor were a part of this scene. Saaho will mark Shraddha Kapoor’s debut into the Telugu film industry, where she will be playing a police officer. Nein Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi have been roped in to play the antagonists of the film.