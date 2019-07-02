Divya Ramnani July 02 2019, 8.38 pm July 02 2019, 8.38 pm

After wowing fans with his spectacular performance in the Baahubali series, South sensation Prabhas is next gearing up for his upcoming flick, Saaho. The film, also starring Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, has been hitting the headlines from the time of its inception. While the film is highly-anticipated among both masses and classes, Prabhas and Shraddha are leaving no chance to add to fans’ excitement by sharing some regular updates from the film’s set. On Tuesday, Prabhas took to his Instagram and opened up on his experience of shooting for Saaho in Austria.

The image features both Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, along with the crew of Saaho, as they were engrossed into an intense discussion. While Prabhas looked dapper in his casual avatar, the OK Jaanu actor was glowing in her white attire. We also spotted some beautiful snow clad mountains in the background. From the looks of it, we are assuming that they were shooting for a song since choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, too, was present in the frame.

Have a look at the BTS picture shared by Prabhas on his Instagram here:

In his caption, the Baahubali actor expressed his elation of working amid the serenity of Austria, labeling it as one of his ‘most incredibly awesome experiences’. He wrote, “Hi Darlings! Shooting in Innsbruck and Tirol region of Austria, was one of the most incredibly awesome experiences I have ever had... #myinnsbruck #cineTirol #robinville‪#gaislachkogelbahn #topoftyrol #kühtai #nordkette #redbullhangar7 #FISA #locationaustria #uvcreationsoffical #saaho #saahoinaustria #saahointirol”

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 15, 2019.