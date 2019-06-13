Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most awaited films among all the moviegoers. While there’s still some time for Saaho to hit the big screens, its makers recently unveiled the film’s teaser. And after having a look at it, we can safely confirm that Prabhas back with a bang. By the looks of the teaser, Saaho appears to be a hardcore action film. Right from Prabhas’ high-octane action and chasing sequences to Shraddha Kapoor kicking the bad boys; the grand visuals of Saaho appear to be no less than a big-budgeted Hollywood film.
Have a look at Saaho’s teaser here:
Well, that’s exactly what the reactions on social media suggest. While fans, on YouTube, are killing the play button to watch Saaho’s teaser, the netizens can’t stop raving praises for both Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Some have labelled it as a game-changing film, while many are going gaga over Prabhas’ never-seen-before avatar. A special mention was made for delightful chemistry between the lead pair, the film’s super-convincing VFX / background music and Sujeeth’s remarkable direction skills. In a nutshell, get ready to witness the most expensive film on the silver screens soon!
Have a look at some of the reactions over the Saaho teaser featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor here:
Saaho also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff and Vennela Kishore will make it to the big screens on August 15, 2019. The film also marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut down South.Read More