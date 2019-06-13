Divya Ramnani June 13 2019, 1.00 pm June 13 2019, 1.00 pm

Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most awaited films among all the moviegoers. While there’s still some time for Saaho to hit the big screens, its makers recently unveiled the film’s teaser. And after having a look at it, we can safely confirm that Prabhas back with a bang. By the looks of the teaser, Saaho appears to be a hardcore action film. Right from Prabhas’ high-octane action and chasing sequences to Shraddha Kapoor kicking the bad boys; the grand visuals of Saaho appear to be no less than a big-budgeted Hollywood film.

Have a look at Saaho’s teaser here:

Well, that’s exactly what the reactions on social media suggest. While fans, on YouTube, are killing the play button to watch Saaho’s teaser, the netizens can’t stop raving praises for both Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Some have labelled it as a game-changing film, while many are going gaga over Prabhas’ never-seen-before avatar. A special mention was made for delightful chemistry between the lead pair, the film’s super-convincing VFX / background music and Sujeeth’s remarkable direction skills. In a nutshell, get ready to witness the most expensive film on the silver screens soon!

Have a look at some of the reactions over the Saaho teaser featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor here:

#SaahoTeaser Takes Indian Cinema to the next level in terms of Action and visuals.. Truly international.. #Prabhas is on fire.. Looking forward to Aug 15th.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 13, 2019

And here is #SAAHO.. India's biggest action thriller.. Mind Blowing visuals & action.. Kudos to @UV_Creations and Team.. Waiting to hear the words "Non @prabhas Records"..https://t.co/b56ovhRjWg — Vijay Chilla (@VijayChilla) June 13, 2019

India's biggest action thriller. The next epic film from Telugu cinema is here. Hollywood like visuals. Get ready, India! 🔥💥👌 #SaahoTeaser @UV_Creations https://t.co/9OKlR8YqMw — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 13, 2019

#SaahoTeaser is International level stuff. Truly India’s biggest ACTION film . #Saaho will make #Prabhas PAN INDIA SUPERSTAR without an iota of Doubt. SCALE & GRANDEUR of this film is Unprecedented. Kudos to the team of Saaho @UV_Creations — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 13, 2019

KING IS BACK ❤ Those action scenes are 🔥 Watching it again and again 😻#SaahoTeaser #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/d0CGFxbBVz — Mansha 😌 (@ManshaPrabhas) June 13, 2019