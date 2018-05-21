Saaho: The Prabhas starrer’s budget for one action sequence will blow your mind!

Saaho, starring Baahubali star Prabhas seems to be looking forward to provide the action-lovers with the most exciting action sequences in the film. One of the action sequences of the film is currently being shot in UAE and the budget for the particular sequence will blow your mind! And of course you can’t expect the budget to be low when it comes to crashing 37 cars and 5 trucks just for one action sequence. Yes, you heard it right!

Hindustan Times reports that at least Rs.90 crores have been spent on this action sequence alone. Besides the use of luxury cars, international stunt choreographer Kenny Bates was signed to supervise the sequence. A total around 37 cars and 5 trucks were crashed to give a realistic feel to the sequence.

“We had a plan and we went to action director Kenny Bates two years back. Kenny came to Abu Dhabi for recce and he loved the location. He wanted to shoot everything live. Almost 90% of whatever that we are going to show on screen is real. He wanted to show the real cars. He wanted the real cars to fly. We crashed around 27 cars?? and five trucks. We wanted everything real instead of going for CGI as it gives a real impact. Generally, you have 70% CG and 30% real but over here in Abu Dhabi, we opted for a more real shoot. This will be something that no one has seen before,” Prabhas was quoted as per reports on Khaleej Times.

Looks like Prabhas has taken a step ahead of Baahubali to give fans the realistic feel. The film will also get Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on screen together for the first time and will also feature Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff among others.