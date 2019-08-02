Rushabh Dhruv August 02 2019, 6.24 pm August 02 2019, 6.24 pm

For the first time ever, Bollywood babe Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Baahubali fame Prabhas in the much-awaited Saaho. It was just a few days ago that the trailer of the action thriller hit the internet and, must say, it took was a delight filled with high-octane scenes and some intense romantic moments between the leads. After the trailer, the makers dropped a peppy number from the movie - Psycho Saiyaan - which was loved by fans. And now, on Friday, with an aim to keep the craze around the film intact, the makers have released the first romantic track titled as Enni Soni. This new song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, whereas it's composed and written by Guru Randhawa. The melodies number is shot in Innsbruck.

Elaborating on the song, it is a cliched romantic number with Shraddha and Prabhas dancing amidst snow-capped mountains. While Shraddha in each frame looks sizzling in flowy gowns, Prabhas, on the other hand, looks dapper in many suits. The only surviving grace of the song is the leads sparkling chemistry.

In case, you have not watched the song yet, here's have a look at it below:

Talking about the film, Prabhas earlier said in an interview, "All the characters in this film have an important role to play. The story is bigger than any of us and we are connected in different ways. Each character doesn’t just come and go, because everyone has memorable parts to play. For instance, Shraddha doesn’t just come for a song, she plays an important character. She’s one of the biggest assets and the story is narrated from her point of view.”