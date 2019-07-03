Rushabh Dhruv July 03 2019, 5.46 pm July 03 2019, 5.46 pm

After making fans go gaga over his acting in the Baahubali series, South star Prabhas is all set to wow the audiences once again with his next titled Saaho. The movie sees him opposite Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. Right from its inception, Saaho has been in the news due to its content. The stars and the makers of the film are also making it a point to share each and every update from the film's shooting, adding to fans excitement. That being said, Wednesday marks the day when the first song of the film will drop online. Titled as Psycho Saiyaan, the song will see the two stars shaking a leg and boy we cannot wait for it.

Now imagine it's the first ever song of Saaho and how can fans keep calm? The moment Prabhas' and Shraddha Kapoor's fans got to know about the song, an online storm has been brewing.

Have a look at a few fan tweets below:

#PsychoSaiyaan SAAHO first single Started Trending National Wide pic.twitter.com/CjZ357TTZp — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) July 3, 2019

Saaho is Prabhas' much-awaited release after the huge success of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The teaser of Saaho, that was released earlier this month, has already taken the hype up a notch. From superhero shots to powerful action scenes, Shraddha and Prabhas are nailing it. The teaser also declares the film to be the biggest action thriller from India and there are lots of glimpses of powerful action scenes from the film.