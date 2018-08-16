Sacchi Mohabbat from Manmarziyaan is bound to find a place in your heart and playlist

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan managed to impress many. And so did the songs of the film. The makers of the movie, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal have promised to unveil one song every day soon after dropping the trailer. Six songs are already out, and today the seventh one has made its way online. Titled Sacchi Mohabbat, this one has some beautiful lyrics. Kudos to Shellee for doing an amazing job. The soothing number has been crooned by Jonita Gandhi and Shahid Mallya. And the extremely brilliant Amit Trivedi has composed the song, which makes you fall in love with it right from the beginning.

Sacchi Mohabbat talks about true love and how it is a tough act to follow. A conversation between lovers about moments, found and lost, this number is our personal favourite from the album so far.

The primary plot of Manmarziyaan revolves around the characters of Taapsee, Vicky and Abhishek, and how the three deal with the trappings of love.

Produced by Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan’s screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Kanika Dhillon and its scheduled to hit the theatres on September 14, 2018.