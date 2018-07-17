Sachin Shroff on his separation with Juhi Parmar: Hurts to be in a loveless marriage

In June, TV actors Sachin Shroff and Juhi Parmar put an end to their nine-year-long marriage. While they both chose to stay tight-lipped about the divorce so far, Sachin has now opened up. The marriage that sustained for close to a decade, in his opinion, was loveless and that it hurt.

“The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi’s own public admission, she was never in love with me. One-sided relationships are doomed from the beginning. It’s said, ‘It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.’ But the fact is that it hurts to be in a loveless marriage. Nothing I did could make Juhi love me," he said, in a conversation with Bombay Times.

In an earlier interview, Juhi had revealed that they have separated many a time before and their daughter Samairra is quite used to not having her father around, although she does ask about him at times. Sachin says they've done the best they could for their daughter, with help from actress Pooja Bedi.

“Pooja worked out a financially secure future for our daughter, all the way to her graduation in a foreign university. I gave Samairra double the amount Juhi had agreed on. I have given my daughter 50% share of my two-bedroom apartment as well as a commercial property in Pune," he added.

Sachin and Juhi tied the knot in 2009 and Samairra was born in 2013.