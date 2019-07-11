In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.26 pm July 11 2019, 9.26 pm

Talented actor Indraneel Bhattacharya, who has enthralled the audience in movies like Fan, Rustom and Baaghi 2, will explore the digital platform. Our team has exclusively learnt that Indraneel Bhattacharya, will be part of season 2 of Sacred Games on Netflix. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, the second season will follow the journey of Saif’s Sartaj, as he comes to terms with his reality and tries to get to the bottom of the mystery that is Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddinn Siddiqui).

The second edition has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. In the teaser, series regulars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who play Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively, were also shown. Pankaj Tripathi’s mysterious Guruji shows up at the end. The new season also stars Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. Sacred Games 2 has been shot on a much grander scale than the previous season, and in places as diverse as Mombasa (Kenya), Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The show, based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name, premieres on Netflix on August 15. Adds the source, “Indraneel Bhattacharya will have a cameo role but a significant one in the above-mentioned series.”We buzzed the actor but he remained unavailable for comment. Watch this space for all the exclusive updates.