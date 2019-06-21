Rushabh Dhruv June 21 2019, 5.23 pm June 21 2019, 5.23 pm

Right from the time, Netflix's Sacred Games dropped online, it went on to become one of the most watched shows on the digital platform. The season 2 of the same show is set to premiere this year and fans cannot keep calm. It was just a while ago when the makers of the show introduced us to the cast of this year's outing. In the clip shared, fans saw how the cast will look in the new season. It featured Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Trivedi (Pankaj Tripathi) from the previous season along with the new additions, Ranvir Shorey (Shahid Khan) and Kalki Koechlin (Batya Abelman).

While fans are desperately waiting for the release date of season 2 of Sacred Games, recently at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019, Kalki Koechlin spilt beans on her character from the show. She said, "I can't reveal much details. The experience was wonderful. We shot in South Africa and Delhi. There are interesting plots and turns. My character's name is Batya and she works in the ashram with Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi's character)" Oh with this, seems like there's a lot of twists coming in the new season of Sacred Games.

Iss khel ka asli baap kaun? pic.twitter.com/epvUzWm4OL — Sacred Games (@SacredGames_TV) May 6, 2019

Agar Sartaj ko system badalna hai, toh khel toh khelna hi padega. pic.twitter.com/0UThVALMko — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 10, 2019

Also according to the latest report in Mid-Day, the Sacred Games Season 2 release date, which was originally scheduled to be June 28 this year, has been pushed forward due to the busy schedule of the stars. The Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer series will now release a few months later in 2019 (August end).