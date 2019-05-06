Sacred Games 2: Netflix India drops teaser of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's show

Ranjini Maitra May 06 2019, 11.50 am May 06 2019, 11.50 am

The thrill is back! You're probably one of the many who watched Sacred Games, loved it and argued with friends that this is the best Indian web series so far. It's been a long wait since the first season and as luck would have it, the second season is almost here. Sacred Games 2 is coming soon. Netflix just revealed its first teaser, introducing us to the characters.

Apart from the familiar cast of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin are new additions. Reportedly, actor Shobhita Dhulipala is also a part of Sacred Games 2 but makers haven't confirmed the development yet, neither is she a part of the teaser. Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan have together directed the season this time around, with Ghaywan having replaced Vikramaditya Motwane.

Based on Vikram Chandra's novel with the same name, Sacred Games followed the journey of Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), a Mumbai cop, chasing Gangster Ganesh Gaitonde ( Nawazuddin Siddiqui). This was Netflix India's first original web series after Netflix Vice President Erik Barmack got in touch with Motwane (who was then a partner of Phantom films, a production house that is now dissolved), aiming to create content for Netflix India.

Phantom, co-owned by Kashyap, Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena, and filmmaker Vikas Bahl, ran into trouble after Bahl was accused of sexual harassment. Netflix, before retaining the two Phantom members, ran an investigation. "We continue to collaborate with our production partners to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment," the statement read.

The second season was shot across Mombasa, Cape Town and Johannesburg and is tentatively scheduled to air in a few months.