Sacred Games 2: Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji is back to rule the show, still inside

The official account of Netflix just released a kickass teaser of Sacred Games 2, leaving everyone excited. In the 26-second-clip, we spotted Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde along with the newest additions like Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. But one simply can’t miss the iconic Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji. While rest of the cast stands on the side of the frame with the thematic Sacred Games mandala design in the background, a confident Pankaj was seated in the centre, with the design of the mandala behind his head.
Apart from the teaser, the makers gave us a closer sneak peek into Pankaj Tripathi’s character in Sacred Games 2. In the picture, a relaxed Pankaj Tripathi can be seen sitting in his shrine and he was nearly unrecognisable. Dressed up in a yellow kurta and light brown shawl, Tripathi was sporting a saint-like hairstyle. The caption of the post read, “Khel chahe jitna bhi kathin ho, Guruji ke paas saare uttar hai.” In the first season of Sacred Games, Pankaj Tripathi was seen in a very small but important part of Guruji. However, in Sacred Games 2, he seems to have a major role.
Check out Pankaj Tripathi’s still here:
Khel chahe jitna bhi kathin ho, Guruji ke paas saare uttar hai. #SacredGamesS2
Needless to say, Tripathi’s first look as guruji created a huge amount of stir on the internet. Check out some of the most epic reactions to his entry here:
Apart from Sacred Games 2, Pankaj Tripathi will be also seen in films like Angrezi Medium, Super 30, Panga, 83, Dhaka and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar among others. This gentleman is on a roll!