  2. Entertainment
Sacred Games 2: Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji is back to rule the show, still inside

Entertainment

Sacred Games 2: Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji is back to rule the show, still inside

Pankaj Tripathi's look from Sacred Games 2 is out.

back
Anurag Kashyapanurag kashyap wifekalki koechlinkalki koechlin ageNawazuddin SiddiquiNeeraj GhaywanNetflixnetflix indianetflix sacred gamesPankaj TripathhiPankaj TripathiRanvir ShoreySacred Gamessacred games 2 castsacred games 2 releasesacred games 2 release datesacred games 2 release date netflixsacred games episodesSacred games season 2sacred games season 2 release dateSaif Ali KhanSartaj SinghVikram ChandraVikramaditya Motwane
nextAbhay Deol takes on 'reel' and 'reality' via an Instagram post

within