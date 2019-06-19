Darshana Devi June 19 2019, 10.51 pm June 19 2019, 10.51 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan’s Sacred Games released on July 6 in 2018 and went on to become insanely popular among the audience. The show, which opened to rave reviews worldwide, turned out to be a game changer for Netflix in India. The first season ended with Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) escaping jail and fans have been impatiently waiting for the second season since then. But it looks like they have to wait for a little longer as the release date of the upcoming much-anticipated season has now been pushed!

While the new release date has not been unveiled yet, we have learned that the delay in the release of season 2 is because Nawazuddin has ‘alotted a bulk of his dates to his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's directorial debut Bole Chudiya’. Furthermore, we also hear that director-actor Anurag Kashyap is considered to play a pivotal role in the film as well. However, reports suggest that season 2 of Sacred Games will start streaming by the end of August.

"Saif and Nawaz starrer Sacred Games 2 was about to release on June 28. However, due to another show, it got postponed to August. The makers wanted a considerable gap between two hit series and hence, Saif and Nawaz’s show might have been pushed to August end. Also, there is a date issue with Saif and Nawaz being tied up in different projects. While Saif is shooting for his home production Jawani Janeman in London, Nawaz allotted bulk dates to his brother’s directorial venture Bole Chudiyan," informed a source to Filmfare.