Sacred Games 2: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui look intriguing in their solo posters

Divya Ramnani May 10 2019, 3.42 pm

After a really long wait, Netflix finally dropped a kickass teaser of the much-awaited Sacred Games 2. The 30-second-clip commenced with intense theme music as all its characters were being simultaneously introduced, from Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) to Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi). We also witnessed two interesting additions to the show - Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. Now, the makers of Sacred Games 2 have unveiled the show’s first two posters featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan and, guys, their super-fierce expressions are sure to haunt you till the show makes it to our screens.

The poster featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui had him in a completely different avatar. The Manto actor was decked up in a classy formal suit. On Sacred Games, we know Ganesh Gaitonde chose to go with comfort over anything else, even if that included wearing a lungi and a vest. However, in his brand new poster, from being a local gangster to turning into a high-profile entrepreneur, Gaitonde’s character seems to have gone through a drastic transformation.

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s poster from Sacred Games 2 here:

Coming to Saif Ali Khan, in his character poster, he was in his regular Sartaj Singh avatar. Remember how the character of Luke Kenny atrociously chopped off his thumb? Of course, you do! Well, the poster had Saif Ali Khan sporting a bandage on his hand and we just went into that particular scene…

Check out Saif Ali Khan’s poster from Sacred Games 2 here:

The show is an adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s Sacred Games, which recites a tale of betrayal, crime, passion and a thrilling chase through Mumbai. It has been helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. The makers of Sacred Games 2, in their latest statement, said, “The brand-new season promises a new trail of friendship, betrayal, crime, passion, and a thrilling chase through Mumbai’s underbelly with these new characters.” Bring it on!