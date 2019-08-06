As the anticipation for Sacred Games 2 rises, so do the questions surrounding the characters. Fans are curious as to where and how will the story carry on from where it left off. This even begs the question as to what's next for the characters in the upcoming season. A new promo released by Netflix India gives us a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan in his role as police officer Sartaj Singh from the upcoming season.
Check out the Sartaj Singh promo of Sacred Games 2:
The promo begins with Sartaj redressing his wound where his thumb was amputated in the finale of the first season. This is followed by him remembering exchanged dialogues. The first is of him offering help someone help. This is followed by Singh having flashes of Bunty slicing off a woman's throat. He then remembers Radhika Apte who was killed off in the previous season telling him that she needs help from a local cop like Singh. This is followed by him remembering a conversation with someone where he states that both of them failed their duties. Singh then wonders why there is the need for making so many sacrifices. As he finishes redressing the wound, Singh asks himself aloud as to what would happen when there is nothing left to sacrifice.
Earlier Saif Ali Khan had also revealed that Sacred Games 2 could be the last of the show. In an interview with PTI, he had stated that the storyline that has been going on since the previous season will come to an end in season 2. He said, "This story ends at the end of this season. So I don't know if they will extend it. This is a fairly solid conclusion. (But) There is always scope for more." Let's hope that whatever scope is there, it includes Sartaj Singh as well.