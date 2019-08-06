Soheib Ahsan August 06 2019, 5.17 pm August 06 2019, 5.17 pm

As the anticipation for Sacred Games 2 rises, so do the questions surrounding the characters. Fans are curious as to where and how will the story carry on from where it left off. This even begs the question as to what's next for the characters in the upcoming season. A new promo released by Netflix India gives us a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan in his role as police officer Sartaj Singh from the upcoming season.

The promo begins with Sartaj redressing his wound where his thumb was amputated in the finale of the first season. This is followed by him remembering exchanged dialogues. The first is of him offering help someone help. This is followed by Singh having flashes of Bunty slicing off a woman's throat. He then remembers Radhika Apte who was killed off in the previous season telling him that she needs help from a local cop like Singh. This is followed by him remembering a conversation with someone where he states that both of them failed their duties. Singh then wonders why there is the need for making so many sacrifices. As he finishes redressing the wound, Singh asks himself aloud as to what would happen when there is nothing left to sacrifice.