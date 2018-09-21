Sacred Games 2 teaser: Here's a little flashback before the game begins

Netflix’s Sacred Games is all set be back. After Season 1 garnering insanely positive reviews, the streaming giant promises the second season to be bigger and better! For all who have been finding it difficult to wait for the second season, here’s a good news! Netflix India dropped a short teaser of the hugely popular crime drama, which hints at the return of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s memorable character Ganesh Gaitonde.

The 45-second-long teaser features a spinning mandala with the voice-overs of several characters of the show. “Do you believe in God,” asks Gaitonde, the larger-than-life gangster who died in the first season. The voice-overs include the characters of Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh, Neeraj Kabi’s Parulkar, and Radhika Apte’s TAW agent Anjali Mathur. The mandala stops spinning at the end of the teaser to reveal a new title design for the second season, with number ‘2’ in the Devangiri script.

The first season gave rise to several speculations as to where the plot of the second season will go. While many are assuming it to be a nuclear attack, a lot of them are wondering why Gaitonde described guruji as teesra baap.

Co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games is Netflix’s first Indian original series.