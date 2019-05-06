Sacred Games: From Bunty to Kalki; characters that are in and out of the show!

Divya Ramnani May 06 2019, 5.48 pm May 06 2019, 5.48 pm

One of the most thrilling series is back to rule our screens and, no, here we aren’t talking about Game of Thrones, but, our very own Sacred Games. The official account of Netflix, on Monday, disclosed the teaser of the second season of Sacred Games and it’s all things intriguing. From a showcasing a very intense Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde to introducing fans to two new characters, the makers have only added to our curiosity. While the new set of games has got us all pumped up, we are sure fans are missing the presence all the iconic characters, who were killed in Sacred Games’ first season but they didn’t really deserve to die. *sobs*

From Kuku to Katekar; here’s a rundown of all the Sacred Games’ characters who won’t be seen in its second season:

#1 Inspector Katekar

Katekar was a sub-inspector, who worked under Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan). Known for his jolly personality, twisted ways to deal with the world and brilliant comic timing, Katekar was one of the most loved characters in Sacred Games. There have been quite a few instances when Katekar made us say, “Dost ho toh aisa ho warna na ho.” Well, despite being a sidekick to Sartaj, he managed to leave a mark of his own. Yes, you are being missed, Katekar!

#2 Anjali Mathur

Played by Radhika Apte, Anjali Mathur was an intelligence officer who had a crazy dedication towards her work life, to an extent that she was sacrificed in the line of duty. Anjali’s love-and-hate relationship with Sartaj Singh was the highlight of Sacred Games.

#3 Kuckoo/Cuckoo

Kubra Sait as Kuckoo is, undoubtedly, one of the progressive characters in the show. She played a beautiful transgender woman, who was the talk of the town. The moment Cuckoo/ Kuckoo ditched Isa for Gaitonde, fans fell in love with her because we all loved their unlikely pairing. Cuckoo/Kuckoo’s character was layered with several shades comprising that of confidence, love, vulnerability, helplessness and depression.

#4 Bunty

Jatin Sarna became an overnight sensation, thanks to his badass and brilliant portrayal of Bunty. He worked under Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and was one of the most aggressive, arrogant yet loyal characters in the show. A special mention to the ‘chatri’ that shall always be synonymous with Bunty.

#5 Subhadra

From being Gaitonde’s maid to becoming his better half, Subhadra, essayed by Rajshri Deshpande, was one of the most supportive pillars in his life. Bold and unafraid to speak her mind, Subhadra was the calm in Gaitonde’s stormy life.

Feeling nostalgic? Aren’t you? Now, since we are at it, here are the newest additions in the Sacred Games 2 and we are surely expecting a lot from them!

#1 Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin, who plays the character of Batya, expressed her excitement saying, “Personally, I am a fan of the series, and it is super awesome to be a part of the Sacred Games and Netflix family. Season 2 promises to be much more exciting and I cannot wait for viewers to watch me in the series.”

#2 Ranvir Shorey

He will be seen as Shahid Khan, he said, “The digital platform is so empowering and working on the audience-favourite show has been an absolute delight! My character in Sacred Games 2, Shahid Khan, is a complete departure from any of the roles I have played before, and I am looking forward to fans across the world bingeing on the new season.”

We can’t wait for the show to go live already!