Sacred Games' Ganesh Gaitonde watches Narcos: Mexico, wants to team up with Felix

The first episode of Narcos: Mexico recently went on air and ever since then, it has been everywhere! Social media is abuzz with fans discussing the plot of the new season. And now, your favourite Ganesh Gaitonde has finally taken time out to see what the hype is all about! Check it out by yourself!

In a promotional video of Narcos: Mexico, Gaitonde(played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is introduced to a tape of the show. The video sees him sitting down with Bunty (Jatin Sharma) and conversing about the druglord Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna). The two discuss Felix’s way of running his ‘business’. Initially, Gaitonde isn’t quite impressed with Felix’s dapper look but later realises that he has an entire army under his thumb and calls him the ‘boss of the bosses’. The promo also shows Gaitonde’s desire to team up with the Mexican gangster.

"The day God and the Godfather meet, even Trivedi won't be safe," he tells Bunty.

So will we get to witness a crossover of the two shows? Will the God meet the Godfather? The thought itself gives us goosebumps, doesn’t it?