Sacred Games in legal trouble, plea filed against the series in Delhi High Court

Netflix’s original series Sacred Games went live just a few days ago. The series starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte has been heaped with praise. But recently, the makers of the series are facing the wrath of a political party thanks to a dialogue in it against Rajiv Gandhi. After a Congress leader from Kolkata named Rajiv Sinha filed a police complain, now the show has landed into the legal tussle.

A plea has been filed against Sacred Games in Delhi Court because of the derogatory dialogues towards former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The plea seeks a stay on streaming of the episode and deletion of the portion. The Delhi High Court will hear the case on Thursday. Thanks to the controversy plaguing the series, #CongVsSacredGames has been trending on the social media.

So what really is the concern here? Turns out that the Netflix show has a dialogue where the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has been referred as fattu. The Congress leader from Kolkata claims that the actor and makers have insulted the late former Prime Minister with the dialogue.